VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,586 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,603. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

