Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. 10,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,343. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $41.74.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
