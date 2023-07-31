Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $460.05. 816,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,346. The stock has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

