Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,240 shares during the period. RLX Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of RLX Technology worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in RLX Technology by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE RLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

