Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 379,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

