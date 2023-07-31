Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $19.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.27. 1,534,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average is $400.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $549.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

