Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,288,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.1 %

BLDR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,673. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.