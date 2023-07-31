Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 19,536 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. 215,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

