Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 9,677 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,155 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.95. 1,084,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,483. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

