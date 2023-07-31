Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,490. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

