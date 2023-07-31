Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. 873,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,639. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

