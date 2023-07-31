Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.56

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1103168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

