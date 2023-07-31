W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.53. 1,706,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,882. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

