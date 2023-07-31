Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.32

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.