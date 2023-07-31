WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $58,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 259,926 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,707,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

