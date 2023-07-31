Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $274.64 and last traded at $274.84. Approximately 281,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 476,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.73.

Waters Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

