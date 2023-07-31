Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Wayfair traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 166624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

