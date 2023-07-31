Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

