Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 5,175 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. 535,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

