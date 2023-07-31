Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $5.65 on Monday, hitting $95.26. 20,151,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $96.80.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

