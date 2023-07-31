Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 9,418 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock remained flat at $55.82 during trading on Monday. 1,797,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,775. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

