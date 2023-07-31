Wealth Effects LLC Buys Shares of 32,040 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,088.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,222 shares of company stock worth $7,013,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne Trading Up 6.1 %

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.27.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.