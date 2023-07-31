Wealth Effects LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 306.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Fastly Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,165. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,824,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,824,333.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,886 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

