Wealth Effects LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 666,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

