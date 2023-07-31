Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48-3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,354. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,147,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 18.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 276,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

