West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $85.21 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

