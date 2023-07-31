Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,826 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $273,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WPM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 340,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,289. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.