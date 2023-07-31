WhiteCoin Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $32.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00315007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00022280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003476 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

