WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.50

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,612,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 690.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 788,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 688,927 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 209.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 553,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 375,037 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $6,824,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

