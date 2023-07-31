Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

