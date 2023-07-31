XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $23.39

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $20.65. XPeng shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 29,100,249 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday. BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

XPeng Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

