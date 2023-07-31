Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sarah Luna Sells 15,262 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarah Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 706,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 89,606 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

