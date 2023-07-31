XSGD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $477,330.82 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. XSGD has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $477,330.82 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

