Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,964,617.20 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 3,022,488 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,771,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,301,762.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yellow alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 289,038 shares of Yellow stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $234,120.78.

Yellow Stock Performance

Yellow stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.60. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 3,769.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.