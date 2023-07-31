Zazove Associates LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 569,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 224,095 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 698,875 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

