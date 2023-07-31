Zazove Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW)

Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,682 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDIW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 441,634 shares in the last quarter.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDIW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,225. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

About indie Semiconductor

indie designs and manufactures custom, microcontroller-based chips, using arm cores. we replace most of the contents of a printed circuit board with a single, optimal chip designed specifically for your application. this reduces the product cost, size and power compared with solutions based around standard, off-the-shelf components.

