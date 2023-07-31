Zazove Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THCH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TH International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TH International during the third quarter worth $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TH International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in TH International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TH International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

THCH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TH International Limited has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

About TH International

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

