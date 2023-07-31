ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. 8,487,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

