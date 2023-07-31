Zumtobel Group AG Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY)

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
Zumtobel Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZMTBY opened at €3.84 ($4.27) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.14. Zumtobel Group has a 12 month low of €3.67 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of €3.98 ($4.42).
About Zumtobel Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zumtobel Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
Receive News & Ratings for Zumtobel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumtobel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.