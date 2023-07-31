Zumtobel Group AG Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY)

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Zumtobel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZMTBY opened at €3.84 ($4.27) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.14. Zumtobel Group has a 12 month low of €3.67 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of €3.98 ($4.42).

About Zumtobel Group

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

