137,643 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. 72,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $666.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

