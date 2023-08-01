1,448 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ITW traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.21. The company had a trading volume of 937,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,869. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

