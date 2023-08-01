1,710 Shares in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

JJP remained flat at $66.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.