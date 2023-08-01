1,805 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

BA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.92. 2,301,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

