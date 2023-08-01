227,149 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 227,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 377,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,532 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,328,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,810,000 after acquiring an additional 468,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 4,061,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846,085. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

