23andMe (ME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of 23andMe stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 853,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,928. The company has a market cap of $832.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.28. 23andMe has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $74,427.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock valued at $222,054. 27.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 23andMe by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,419,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after acquiring an additional 157,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 23andMe by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 23andMe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 23andMe by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 796,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.