253 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SKYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

