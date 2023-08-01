2,746 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. 40,446,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,906,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.03.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

