2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

2seventy bio stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 60.95% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

