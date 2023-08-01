3,525 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.75. 2,161,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,983. The company has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.82 and its 200-day moving average is $485.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.