4,041 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CALF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 667,078 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

